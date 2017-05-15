DHL to open 'Innovation Center' in Ro...

DHL to open 'Innovation Center' in Rosemont

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Daily Herald

A sketch shows the proposed two-story, 18,000-square-foot DHL Innovation Center to be constructed within The Pearl District in Rosemont. Rosemont rounded out plans for its $80 million, 16-acre The Pearl District development on Wednesday with the announcement that global logistics firm DHL plans to open its first North American "Innovation Center" there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Reality Check 1,532,019
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 59 min _Zoey_ 10,667
Change one letter in the word (Mar '12) 1 hr _Zoey_ 33
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3,152
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 240,662
Blank ATM card available for exchange (Oct '16) 2 hr Elizabeth Warren 5
women 2 hr Towel Boy Barack 2
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC