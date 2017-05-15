Cullerton in open letter to Rauner: 'It's time for...
Illinois senate president John Cullerton has written an open letter to Governor Bruce Rauner asking to make a budget deal before the May 31 deadline. The state's unpaid bills are up to $13 billion; no money has been invested in higher education since December 31, 2016; and nonprofits including Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services are no longer receiving funding, according to Cullerton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
