Cullerton in open letter to Rauner: 'It's time for...

Illinois senate president John Cullerton has written an open letter to Governor Bruce Rauner asking to make a budget deal before the May 31 deadline. The state's unpaid bills are up to $13 billion; no money has been invested in higher education since December 31, 2016; and nonprofits including Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services are no longer receiving funding, according to Cullerton.

