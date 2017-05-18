Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany speaks to the media at the Big Ten NCAA college football media days, Tuesday, July 26, 2016 in Chicago.( Today's Big Ten football links take a look at news that came out of the conference's athletic director meetings outside of Chicago earlier this week and more. When the Big Ten announced its teams were going to start playing games on Friday nights, the move was received with mixed reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.