Allstate Arena steps up security following Manchester attack
Rosemont's police chief and Allstate Arena's executive director were on the phone with each other Monday night after hearing about the deadly terrorist bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. With 14,000 people coming to Rosemont for Tuesday's sold-out show by pop star The Weeknd, they -- along with The Weeknd's management -- wanted to make sure every possible safety precaution was being taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dexcom transmitter G5 for sale
|12 min
|Yalie70
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|American Lady
|240,831
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|USAsince1680
|1,534,667
|whats going on in washington
|3 hr
|MAGA
|7
|GOP: Kids should be financially independent soo...
|3 hr
|MAGA
|5
|ex chicago police woman (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Earl
|23
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,288
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC