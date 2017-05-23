Allstate Arena steps up security foll...

Allstate Arena steps up security following Manchester attack

4 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Rosemont's police chief and Allstate Arena's executive director were on the phone with each other Monday night after hearing about the deadly terrorist bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. With 14,000 people coming to Rosemont for Tuesday's sold-out show by pop star The Weeknd, they -- along with The Weeknd's management -- wanted to make sure every possible safety precaution was being taken.

