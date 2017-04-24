Weekend picks: Electro-popsters The C...

Weekend picks: Electro-popsters The Chainsmokers rock Allstate Arena Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Daily Herald

"Delphiniums," a painting by artist Mary Ellen Segraves, is one of the works featured at the St. Charles Arts Council's inaugural Pheasant Run Gallery Show. Love 'em or hate 'em, catch the electronic dance music pop sensation The Chainsmokers with accompanying acts Kiiara, Shaun Frank and Emily Warren on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,524,585
last post wins! (Apr '13) 52 min Red_Forman 2,478
last post wins! (Dec '10) 53 min Red_Forman 3,128
Word (Dec '08) 1 hr Red_Forman 6,909
Two old guys dancing in 1955. 2 hr TopOfTheWorldMa 2
Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots. 6 hr EducationRallidiots 3
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar '17 nogods 60
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 01 at 11:01AM CDT

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC