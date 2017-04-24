Weekend picks: Electro-popsters The Chainsmokers rock Allstate Arena Saturday
"Delphiniums," a painting by artist Mary Ellen Segraves, is one of the works featured at the St. Charles Arts Council's inaugural Pheasant Run Gallery Show. Love 'em or hate 'em, catch the electronic dance music pop sensation The Chainsmokers with accompanying acts Kiiara, Shaun Frank and Emily Warren on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,524,585
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|52 min
|Red_Forman
|2,478
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|53 min
|Red_Forman
|3,128
|Word (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Red_Forman
|6,909
|Two old guys dancing in 1955.
|2 hr
|TopOfTheWorldMa
|2
|Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots.
|6 hr
|EducationRallidiots
|3
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar '17
|nogods
|60
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC