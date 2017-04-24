Vote Thursday could lead to quicker commute on I-294

The controversial toll increase from 2012 would help pump up a utilitarian $1.9 billion reconstruction of the central Tri-State Tollway into a robust $4 billion makeover. The proposal that Illinois tollway directors will vote on Thursday includes extra lanes, a "Flex Lane" for express buses, interchange improvements, flood relief and truck parking on I-294 between Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont and 95th Street in Oak Lawn.

