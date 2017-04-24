Vote Thursday could lead to quicker commute on I-294
The controversial toll increase from 2012 would help pump up a utilitarian $1.9 billion reconstruction of the central Tri-State Tollway into a robust $4 billion makeover. The proposal that Illinois tollway directors will vote on Thursday includes extra lanes, a "Flex Lane" for express buses, interchange improvements, flood relief and truck parking on I-294 between Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont and 95th Street in Oak Lawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,524,151
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|240,431
|A few ITEMS of interest.
|1 hr
|JOCULARITY JOCULA...
|4
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|RACE
|105,142
|Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots.
|2 hr
|Not on my watch
|1
|Should Prince Charles step up and step down? (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|test
|3
|To Top Up and Recharge Wireless Mobile Cell Pho...
|4 hr
|financewoman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC