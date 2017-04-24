Vote Thursday could lead to quicker c...

Vote Thursday could lead to quicker commute on I-294

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Daily Herald

The controversial toll increase from 2012 would help pump up a utilitarian $1.9 billion reconstruction of the central Tri-State Tollway into a robust $4 billion makeover. The proposal that Illinois tollway directors will vote on Thursday includes extra lanes, a "Flex Lane" for express buses, interchange improvements, flood relief and truck parking on I-294 between Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont and 95th Street in Oak Lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Grey Ghost 1,524,151
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Well Well 240,431
A few ITEMS of interest. 1 hr JOCULARITY JOCULA... 4
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr RACE 105,142
Can't Believe They Teach, Idiots. 2 hr Not on my watch 1
News Should Prince Charles step up and step down? (Apr '13) 3 hr test 3
To Top Up and Recharge Wireless Mobile Cell Pho... 4 hr financewoman 1
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 30 at 4:45AM CDT

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,531 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC