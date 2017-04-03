The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show to Feature Expanded Show Floor With the...
The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will offer 3 days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants, a dynamic keynote speaker and 2 exciting networking receptions. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place from Tuesday, October 24, through Thursday October 26, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL and registration is now open, click here .
