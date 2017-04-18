Prosecutors: Man tried to set fire in...

Prosecutors: Man tried to set fire in Blue Line car in Rosemont

A Chicago man who authorities say tried to set fire to a seat on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line car was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Six other passengers were in the CTA train car about 9:53 p.m. April 14 near the River Road station in Rosemont when Scott B. Phillips, 36, twice ignited a cloth, which he tossed onto a fabric seat where newspapers lay, said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie.

