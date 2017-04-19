Poplar Grove mom who donated son's body to science alleges remains were misused
As he suffered from spindle cell sarcoma, Jacob Sandersfeld told his mother that he'd like to donate his body to medical research. A day after her son died in June 2014 at age 23, Poplar Grove resident Dawn Carroll carried through with his wishes, signing a form authorizing that his body be donated to Biological Resource Center of Illinois so it could be used for medical education or research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|copout
|1,518,623
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|26 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,558
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,133
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Fidel
|49
|Quote of the Decade.
|3 hr
|test
|7
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|District 1
|240,223
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Mar 22
|nogods
|60
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC