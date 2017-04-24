Music notes: Remada cuts a harder edg...

Music notes: Remada cuts a harder edge on 'Blackout' release

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Daily Herald

Rock/hip-hop crossover band Remada hinted at something heavier with the release of its latest single "A Better Tomorrow" back in March. The band celebrates the release of the new album "The Blackout" on Saturday, April 29, with a show with Heartsick , Gravesend , UnderFire and OUTDrejas at Cobra Lounge.

