First Hospitality Group, Inc., Celebrates Grand Re-opening Of The Springhill Suites Chicago O'hare
Rosemont, Ill.-based First Hospitality Group, Inc. announced today the grand re-opening of its SpringHill Suites Chicago O'Hare hotel following an extensive renovation. To celebrate, FHG hosted a grand re-opening event yesterday on Tuesday, April 11. First Hospitality Group, Inc. President and CEO Robert Habeeb made the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,521,675
|My heart is open for a real man~
|9 min
|SpreadUrThighs
|9
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|13 min
|Outlaw-HALAL Foods
|12
|I think she is pissed. From a few years ago.
|17 min
|SENIORS READ-THIS
|5
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|38 min
|They cannot kill ...
|10,574
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,324
|quality Novelty IDs
|3 hr
|Lasen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC