First Hospitality Group, Inc., Celebrates Grand Re-opening Of The Springhill Suites Chicago O'hare

Rosemont, Ill.-based First Hospitality Group, Inc. announced today the grand re-opening of its SpringHill Suites Chicago O'Hare hotel following an extensive renovation. To celebrate, FHG hosted a grand re-opening event yesterday on Tuesday, April 11. First Hospitality Group, Inc. President and CEO Robert Habeeb made the announcement.

