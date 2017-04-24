Elk Grove Village opts out of Cook Co...

Elk Grove Village opts out of Cook County minimum wage hike

27 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Elk Grove Village formally opted out of a Cook County ordinance to increase the minimum wage and require sick-leave time. The village board unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the minimum wage plan, which gradually increases the minimum wage to $13 an hour over the next three years.

