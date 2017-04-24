Dining events: Easter specials across...

Dining events: Easter specials across the suburbs

Friday Apr 14

Tuscany Oak Brook will be dishing up the Spaghettini al Gamberetti -- spaghetti, roasted jumbo shrimp, zucchini, spicy shrimp tomato cream sauce and shaved green onions -- on Easter Sunday. Bub City does brunch and bloodies from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

