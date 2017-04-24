Derek Harper of Faurecia North Americ...

Derek Harper of Faurecia North America to Present Opening Day Keynote at the 5th Annual ASSEMBLY ...

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: World News Report

Harper is the VP of Information Technology at Faurecia North America based in Auburn Hills MI. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,522,609
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min WelbyMD 240,357
News Ultra Foods in Crestwood offers array of prepar... (Jun '12) 1 hr Shamrock 33
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr Pasquali 10,588
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 5 hr RACE 105,133
News Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06) Mar '17 nogods 60
News The 'Poopening': Roomba Spreads Feces All Over ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 28
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC