Cleveland Monsters press playoff push, beat Chicago Wolves, 5-2

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Monsters pressed their push for a playoff perch Saturday night, opening a five-game road trip by beating the Chicago Wolves, 5-2, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The victory lifted the Monsters to 34-28-3-4, with a .543 points percentage, in fifth place in the American Hockey League's Central Division.

