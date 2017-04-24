Central Tri-State Tollway fix moving forward
Members of the Illinois tollway's Customer Service and Planning Committee approved a proposal to add a lane in each direction of I-294 between 95th Street in the South Suburbs and Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont. The tentative plan also calls for a "Flex Lane" that could involve using the inside shoulder lane for express buses or traffic in gridlock situations.
