Central Tri-State Tollway fix moving forward

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Daily Herald

Members of the Illinois tollway's Customer Service and Planning Committee approved a proposal to add a lane in each direction of I-294 between 95th Street in the South Suburbs and Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont. The tentative plan also calls for a "Flex Lane" that could involve using the inside shoulder lane for express buses or traffic in gridlock situations.

