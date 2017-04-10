BlackBerry, Modagrafics introduce Radar IoT Asset Tracking System

Modagrafics President & CEO Paul Pirkle discussed his company's history and how data collected by the BlackBerry Radar sensor can provide opportunities and help fleet owners make critical decisions. Discussing issues facing fleet management and how present and future technologies can solve them were the main points behind a seminar conducted by BlackBerry and fleet services graphics provider Modagrafics on April 6. The event was held at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel in Rosemont, IL, not far from Modagrafics' corporate headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.