Anime Midwest Announces Misako Aoki, Kawaii Ambassador
AnimeCon.org announced today that it will be hosting the Kawaii Ambassador for Lolita Fashion from Japan, Misako Aoki. Misako has modeled for Lolita fashion brands such as BABY The Stars Shine Bright and Angelic Pretty.
