Weekend picks: Walker Stalker con shuffles into Rosemont

Fans of TV shows like "The Walking Dead," "Sons of Anarchy," "Arrow" and more won't want to miss seeing many of those series' stars at the dual Walker Stalker convention and Heroes and Villains Fan Fest this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. Rosemont. $90 for two-day admission; $45-$55 for daily admission; premium packages are also available.

