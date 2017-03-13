Weekend picks: Treat your soul to Winter Jams at Allstate
Britt Nicole visits Rosemont as part of the 2017 Winter Jams contemporary Christian music fest Friday, March 11, at the Allstate Arena. The Allstate Arena hosts the 2017 Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, featuring some of the best and brightest in contemporary Christian music.
