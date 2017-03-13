Weekend picks: Panic! at the Allstate...

Weekend picks: Panic! at the Allstate with 'Death' tour

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Daily Herald

Brendon Urie has been slinging clever lyrics in his distinctive vocal style with his pop rock band Panic! at the Disco since 2004. Catch the spectacle when the "Death of a Bachelor" tour comes to the Allstate Arena with MisterWives and Saint Motel in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Reality Check 1,506,155
Does guererro have a tax lien 36 min Saint 16
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Justice Dale 238,944
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 10,455
News Chicago's homeless need housing, not handouts 2 hr Geezer 6
News PHOTOS: March snow storm hits Chicago-area 3 hr Well Well 3
News Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09) 3 hr Wow 8
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC