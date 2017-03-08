Weekend picks: Catch shades of Pink F...

Weekend picks: Catch shades of Pink Floyd with In the Flesh at Joe's Live

Friday Mar 3

Classic rock is the star of the evening as In the Flesh, a Pink Floyd tribute band, headlines with Rush tribute band Animation and Grateful Dead tribute band Paradise Waits at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. For ages 21 and older.

