Weekend picks: Catch shades of Pink Floyd with In the Flesh at Joe's Live
Classic rock is the star of the evening as In the Flesh, a Pink Floyd tribute band, headlines with Rush tribute band Animation and Grateful Dead tribute band Paradise Waits at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. For ages 21 and older.
