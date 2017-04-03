Weekend picks: April Macie brings lau...

Weekend picks: April Macie brings laughs to Zanies Rosemont

Friday Mar 31

Courtesy of Richard Lovrich"RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles" returns for a run at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago from Tuesday, March 28, through Sunday, April 2. Catch up with comedian April Macie when she returns to perform six standup shows at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $22 plus a two-item purchase.

