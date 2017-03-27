Schaumburg opts out of county's wage, sick-leave laws
Schaumburg officials have opted out of Cook County's minimum wage and sick-leave laws, set to take effect on July 1. In doing so, they followed an example set by their counterparts in Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont, as well as satisfying the concerns of a strong majority of the Schaumburg Business Association's membership. "The whole point of opting out is saying we really want a level playing field," SBA President Kaili Harding said.
