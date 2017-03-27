Schaumburg opts out of county's wage,...

Schaumburg opts out of county's wage, sick-leave laws

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg officials have opted out of Cook County's minimum wage and sick-leave laws, set to take effect on July 1. In doing so, they followed an example set by their counterparts in Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont, as well as satisfying the concerns of a strong majority of the Schaumburg Business Association's membership. "The whole point of opting out is saying we really want a level playing field," SBA President Kaili Harding said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TrumpsBuffoons 1,510,890
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 min Into The Night 63,602
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min just on 239,845
Guerrero owes back do taxes, lien 1 hr Wow 13
Mike Witz new position, does he deserve it? (Apr '16) 1 hr Robin Wood 41
Buying water like Flint Michigan 1 hr Robin Wood 8
John Johnson Should Resign (Jul '11) 1 hr Robin Wood 144
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at March 31 at 9:29AM CDT

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC