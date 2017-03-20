Riddell to move headquarters from Rosemont to Des Plaines
Football helmet manufacturer Riddell said today that it is expanding its headquarters and testing facility and relocating from Rosemont to Des Plaines. The company signed a lease for a 27,000-square-foot office and lab space at 1700 W. Higgins Road.
