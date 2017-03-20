Riddell to move headquarters from Ros...

Riddell to move headquarters from Rosemont to Des Plaines

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Daily Herald

Football helmet manufacturer Riddell said today that it is expanding its headquarters and testing facility and relocating from Rosemont to Des Plaines. The company signed a lease for a 27,000-square-foot office and lab space at 1700 W. Higgins Road.

