Photos: Check Out Some Winning Ink From This Weekend's Tattoo Arts Convention

Even if the extent of your ink is just some residual splatter of a pen-explosion accident, it's impossible to not admire the talent that's brought together each year at the annual, three-day Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention . Scores of artists and vendors from around Chicago, the Midwest and beyond convened over the weekend at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont to show off their designs, ply their trade, compete in a few contests, and celebrate the tattoo community and culture.

