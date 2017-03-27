Noad Lahat Intends to Deliver as Much...

Noad Lahat Intends to Deliver as Much Pain as Possible at Bellator 175

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MMA Weekly

Coming off a loss to Diego Rivas at UFC Fight Night 82 in February of 2016, featherweight Noad Lahat had something to prove heading into his Bellator 164 bout with Scott Cleve last November. Not wanting to suffer two losses in a row and start off his stint with a new promotion on a bad foot, Lahat was able to pick up a quick first-round submission of Cleve to avoid such complications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgment 1,509,906
White country boys know how to shoot! 4 min Marksmanship 101 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,584
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min Coffee Party 239,613
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 35 min RACE 105,066
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 4 hr SweLL GirL 10,504
Obama has LEAK under sink. 9 hr Troy the true Plu... 41
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC