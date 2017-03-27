Noad Lahat Intends to Deliver as Much Pain as Possible at Bellator 175

Coming off a loss to Diego Rivas at UFC Fight Night 82 in February of 2016, featherweight Noad Lahat had something to prove heading into his Bellator 164 bout with Scott Cleve last November. Not wanting to suffer two losses in a row and start off his stint with a new promotion on a bad foot, Lahat was able to pick up a quick first-round submission of Cleve to avoid such complications.

