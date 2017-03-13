Music notes: Spend St. Pat's Day with Blake Shelton at Rosemont's Allstate
Oklahoma-born superstar Blake Shelton is known as much for his down-home TV persona on the "The Voice" as he is for his party-country rock. Spend your St. Patrick's Day with him when he brings his "Doing it to Country Songs" Tour to Rosemont Friday, March 17. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont.
