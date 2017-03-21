Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Announces First...
The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization today announced the keynote panel for the 2017 iBIO Industry Exposition , held in Rosemont, Illinois, April 24, 2017. The theme of this year's iBIO IndEx, is "Converge to Emerge."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,507,305
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|239,171
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|36 min
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|ellie
|8,062
|Girl born with four legs is separated from para...
|1 hr
|ellie
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,482
|Campaign Fliers for Election
|1 hr
|Competition needed
|25
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC