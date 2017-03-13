Garth Brooks Announces Partnership Wi...

Garth Brooks Announces Partnership With Amazon Music [News]

"The Quotable Garth Brooks" reveals country mega-star's thoughts about the future of the music business and listening to music online. Former digital holdout Garth Brooks is diving into the on-line music world once again, this time partnering with Amazon Music Unlimited.

