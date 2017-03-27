Elk Grove Village considering its own minimum wage plan
Elk Grove Village leaders are seeking input Tuesday about a minimum wage plan that would increase hourly pay by less than a Cook County ordinance effective in July. The proposal is a departure from other suburban Cook County communities that have opted out of the new wage increase and sick-leave rules, including Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,510,117
|Guererro and Litwin pay no taxes
|11 min
|Tom
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|District 1
|239,638
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|105,072
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,078
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,371
|Why are White men obsessed with Latina women? (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|HotwetPussies
|200
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC