Elk Grove Village considering its own minimum wage plan

Elk Grove Village leaders are seeking input Tuesday about a minimum wage plan that would increase hourly pay by less than a Cook County ordinance effective in July. The proposal is a departure from other suburban Cook County communities that have opted out of the new wage increase and sick-leave rules, including Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont.

