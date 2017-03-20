Des Plaines Science & Arts Academy honors Mark Anderson
The Science & Arts Academy in Des Plaines honored Mark Anderson on Friday at the Estate by Gene & Georgetti in Rosemont with the Blue Horizon Award at the schools annual Into the Blue Gala. The Blue Horizon Award honors the deeply committed and dedicated supporters of the school's mission and core values.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Canuk
|1,507,926
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,235
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|2016 HOTTEST EVER
|63,539
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|53 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,478
|Campaign Fliers for Election
|1 hr
|Facts
|22
|Topix unfairly eliminating relevant questions
|10 hr
|No One Special
|2
|Obese patients sometimes denied replacements fo... (May '06)
|Sun
|Tony
|57
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC