Des Plaines Science & Arts Academy honors Mark Anderson

22 hrs ago

The Science & Arts Academy in Des Plaines honored Mark Anderson on Friday at the Estate by Gene & Georgetti in Rosemont with the Blue Horizon Award at the schools annual Into the Blue Gala. The Blue Horizon Award honors the deeply committed and dedicated supporters of the school's mission and core values.

