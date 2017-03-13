Des Plaines man wrongfully convicted ...

Des Plaines man wrongfully convicted of murder going back to prison

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Daily Herald

A Des Plaines man who received $25 million for spending 16 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit is heading back to prison after admitting he shot a former gang member in the legs in 2015. Thaddeus Jimenez, 38, was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to federal charges of illegal possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,505,881
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min Faith Michigan 238,821
Does guererro have a tax lien 29 min Saint 6
News Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ... 1 hr Soetoro 18
bring back vocational schools!! 2 hr Baldwin Felts Agency 7
Obama has LEAK under sink. 2 hr Lash LaRue 12
Reward them some more God!!! 4 hr doG nmaDed Hloy r... 1
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cook County was issued at March 14 at 4:34AM CDT

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC