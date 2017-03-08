Carmine's restaurant planned for Rose...

Carmine's restaurant planned for Rosemont

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Daily Herald

Carmine's restaurant will open its first suburban location next year within Rosemont's new mixed-use complex, village officials said Wednesday. The Italian restaurant, operated by Rosebud Restaurants founder Alex Dana, is one of two eateries planned for The Pearl District, the 16-acre development now under construction south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,504,376
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 39 min District 1 238,612
News 5 wounded in Chicago shootings 50 min former democrat 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,055
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 4 hr SweLL GirL 10,438
Bag ordinace is slippery 8 hr Joey 2
News The 'Poopening': Roomba Spreads Feces All Over ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 28
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC