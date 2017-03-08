Carmine's restaurant planned for Rosemont
Carmine's restaurant will open its first suburban location next year within Rosemont's new mixed-use complex, village officials said Wednesday. The Italian restaurant, operated by Rosebud Restaurants founder Alex Dana, is one of two eateries planned for The Pearl District, the 16-acre development now under construction south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,504,376
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|39 min
|District 1
|238,612
|5 wounded in Chicago shootings
|50 min
|former democrat
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,055
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,438
|Bag ordinace is slippery
|8 hr
|Joey
|2
|The 'Poopening': Roomba Spreads Feces All Over ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC