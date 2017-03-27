Bellator 175 preview, predictions for 'Rampage vs King Mo 2' on Spike TV

Bellator 175: "Rampage vs. King Mo" takes place tomorrow night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., featuring Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal, who after three years to stew over a decision loss that many saw as bad judging is ready to get his revenge against Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. With four additional fights set for the live broadcast on Spike TV, though, Lawal will have to wait his turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.