Armanino Partner Lindy Antonelli to L...

Armanino Partner Lindy Antonelli to Lead Cloud Accounting 2.0 Master...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GlobeNewswire

Armanino LLP , one of the the largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation, today announced that consulting partner Lindy Antonelli will lead the Cloud Accounting 2.0 master class at the Illinois CPA Society's 2017 Controllers Conference. The session will take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 23 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,503,854
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Jacques in Ottawa 238,557
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr RACE 10,430
News Week passes without any homicides in Chicago fo... 1 hr Old South Way 4
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 3 hr RACE 3,619
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 3 hr RACE 2,506
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC