Armanino Partner Lindy Antonelli to Lead Cloud Accounting 2.0 Master...

Armanino LLP , one of the the largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation, today announced that consulting partner Lindy Antonelli will lead the Cloud Accounting 2.0 master class at the Illinois CPA Society's 2017 Controllers Conference. The session will take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 23 in Rosemont, Illinois.

