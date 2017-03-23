Arlington Hts. board delays its vote on opting out of minimum-wage...
The Arlington Heights village board Monday delayed a vote on whether to opt out of two Cook County ordinances mandating that businesses pay employees for sick days and higher minimum wages, after a crowd rallied in support of the ordinances. A number of suburban municipalities, including Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont, have already passed formal ordinances opting out of the Cook County rules, and Arlington Heights trustees were expected to take a vote to do the same Monday night.
