55th Annual Chicago World of Wheels: Legend Cup Top 20 - Hot Rod Network

The O'Reilly Auto Parts Chicago World of Wheels begins celebrating its 55th year today at the Stephens Convention Center just outside the Windy City in Rosemont, IL. And what better way to kick off the three-day event than with a full preview of the 2017 Legend Cup Top 20 Finalists? By tomorrow, the selections will be narrowed down to the Select Six before the official winner is chosen and honored as the show wraps up Sunday with the presentation of the Legend Cup accompanied by cool $5,000.

