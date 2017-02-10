WNBA trades open way for free agency to begin
In this July 22, 2016, file photo, Chicago Sky forward Elena Delle Donne, right, drives as Connecticut Sun forward Morgan Tuck defends during a WNBA basketball game in Rosemont, Ill. There have been three trades in the last five days and at least one more is set to be done soon with Delle Donne heading to Washington according to two people familiar with the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,492,504
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|237,986
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|43 min
|Furr Burger
|6
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|TRD
|71,362
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|56 min
|Maverick 808
|104,925
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,196
|mess in our country
|3 hr
|concern citizen usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC