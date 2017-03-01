Wild signs Ryan Carter to two-way contract
Three days in advance of the trade deadline, the Wild added forward depth Sunday by signing veteran Ryan Carter to a two-way contract worth a prorated $575,000 for the rest of the season. Carter was placed on waivers.
