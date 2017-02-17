The latest in parent fashion? Baby wearing
MommyCon, a nationwide natural parenting convention series, and Wear: A Babywearing Conference will combine their programs March 3-5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. MommyCon, a nationwide natural parenting convention series, and Wear: A Babywearing Conference will combine their programs March 3-5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
