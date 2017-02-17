Rosemont mall owner could get option ...

Rosemont mall owner could get option for land to expand

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Daily Herald

Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens says Fashion Outlets of Chicago owner Macerich could get an option to acquire land nearby that would allow the mall to expand. The 22-year-old Rosemont Theatre could eventually face the bulldozer if the neighboring Fashion Outlets of Chicago expands, village officials say.

