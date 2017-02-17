Rosemont mall owner could get option for land to expand
Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens says Fashion Outlets of Chicago owner Macerich could get an option to acquire land nearby that would allow the mall to expand. The 22-year-old Rosemont Theatre could eventually face the bulldozer if the neighboring Fashion Outlets of Chicago expands, village officials say.
