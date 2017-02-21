Digital toolkit aims to prevent falls amongst the elderly

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has endorsed a new online toolkit developed by researchers at Keele University, which aims to prevent falls amongst the elderly that cost the NHS more than A 2 billion a year in total. The Falls Risk Assessment Toolkit identifies patients at risk of falls and, potentially unplanned hospital admissions, and is available to all UK healthcare professionals to access, to allow them to implement a review process of patients at risk of potentially falling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.