Bellator 175 'Rampage vs King Mo 2' set for Allstate Arena in Chicago on March 31

Bellator 175: "Rampage vs. King Mo 2" was originally announced to take place during the Bellator 170 "Ortiz vs. Sonnen" show with nothing more than the fight and a date, March 31, 2017. Now have a place and a space, according to The Chicago Tribune : Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., which is located just outside Chicago.

