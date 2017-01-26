Weekend picks: Laugh at politics with...

Weekend picks: Laugh at politics with Capitol Steps

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Daily Herald

The Capitol Steps' show "What to Expect When You're Electing" plays the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia presents Prokofiev's classic ballet "Cinderella" at the Genesee Theatre on Friday, Jan. 20. The Capitol Steps find humor from this most recent election season with the touring revue "What to Expect When You're Electing" starting Thursday at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $32.50-$45.50.

