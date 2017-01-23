Weekend picks: It's the riding of the...

Weekend picks: It's the riding of the bulls at Allstate

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Daily Herald

Some of the world's top bull riders compete at the PBR: Professional Bull Riders Chicago Invitational this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $18-$130.

