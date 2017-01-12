Rosemont extends cleaning contracts w...

Rosemont extends cleaning contracts with mayor's brother

Bomark Cleaning Service has janitorial and parking contracts for Rosemont's Allstate Arena and other village venues. The village board renewed agreements with the company this week.

