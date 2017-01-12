Looking ahead: Geneva to see economic development at forefront of 2017
City residents will see additional savings based on strategic initiatives, Burns said, including the management of Prairie Green Preserve by a third party “which will help reduce the city's debt obligations substantially.” Last January, aldermen approved having the remaining $4 million debt for Prairie Green paid off with the sale of wetland credits, through a contract with Land and Water Resources of Rosemont. “The most important part of this agreement is that Land and Water Resources has agreed to build, develop, maintain and sell wetland credits,” Burns said.
