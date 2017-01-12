Looking ahead: Geneva to see economic...

Looking ahead: Geneva to see economic development at forefront of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

City residents will see additional savings based on strategic initiatives, Burns said, including the management of Prairie Green Preserve by a third party “which will help reduce the city's debt obligations substantially.” Last January, aldermen approved having the remaining $4 million debt for Prairie Green paid off with the sale of wetland credits, through a contract with Land and Water Resources of Rosemont. “The most important part of this agreement is that Land and Water Resources has agreed to build, develop, maintain and sell wetland credits,” Burns said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Dale 233,557
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 8 min RACE 104,707
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min flack 1,476,763
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 12 min RACE 10,013
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr Go Blue Forever 231
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 3 hr Media protects THUGS 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 8 hr Recall Mayor Mayer 1
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,067 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC