Dan+Shay Extend Obsessed Tour with 24 New Dates

Dan+Shay Extend Obsessed Tour with 24 New Dates

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

With Dan+Shay's 2016 Obsessed Tour being such a success last year, the guys decided to keep the momentum going into 2017. The duo has announced that they will be extending the Obsessed Tour with 24 new dates.

