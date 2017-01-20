Brennan Makes Another Big Industrial Purchase
By picking up a 30-property portfolio, the Rosemont, IL-based firm becomes one of the largest landlords in the Chicago metro region. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Elva
|236,365
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Veritas V
|1,489,165
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|The real Al Gore
|63,070
|Mayor Barrett Pedersen scared
|2 hr
|Truthbetold
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,337
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|honeymylove
|2,419
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|GEORGIA
|3,568
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC