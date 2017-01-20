Brennan Makes Another Big Industrial ...

Brennan Makes Another Big Industrial Purchase

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: GlobeSt.com

By picking up a 30-property portfolio, the Rosemont, IL-based firm becomes one of the largest landlords in the Chicago metro region. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Elva 236,365
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Veritas V 1,489,165
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr The real Al Gore 63,070
Mayor Barrett Pedersen scared 2 hr Truthbetold 14
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,337
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 4 hr honeymylove 2,419
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 4 hr GEORGIA 3,568
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,952 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC